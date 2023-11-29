Your Photos
MN Senators visit Mankato to discuss next year’s bonding bill

The Senate Committee spent a part of Tuesday visiting Mankato for four proposed projects.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We’re seeing projects across the state from waste water, parks, community centers- hopefully, we’ll get a good bill that can get these needs met,” said John Jasinski.

The Senate Committee spent a part of Tuesday visiting Mankato for four proposed projects: renewing Riverfront Park regional access at $1.8 million, reducing flood risks in the upper Cannon River watershed at $300,000, updating the Southern MN Children’s Museum, and replacing Armstrong Hall at MSU for $74 million.

Armstrong Hall is the most expensive project out of nearly 40 projects in over 20 communities.

“That will be a high priority for the Minnesota State system. And hopefully, can be done through the bonding bill this year,” said Nick Frentz.

In North Mankato, Senators heard from officials about how a Caswell Park field house could bring regional athletes for various sports training and playing.

“As the chief author, I would like to see the bonding committee approve the project. They need about $12.7 million, and that would be matched by the taxpayers in North Mankato through the local options sales tax,” said Senator Frentz.

The committee also traveled to Le Sueur, Eagle Lake, Janesville, and Waseca.

In Waseca, officials asked Senators to consider renewing the water tower and fixing iodine and sewage issues through the bonding bill.

“And I think water treatment and how it’s affecting Clear Lake in Waseca is very important. Looking at these projects, we’ll have to look at which ones we think are the most important. And, obviously, this one here in Waseca is very important,” said Senator Jasinski.

Tomorrow, the committee members will go east into the Austin, Faribault and Rochester area.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

