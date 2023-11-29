Renville Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates success as 2nd Annual Food Shelf Drive concludes

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Food Shelf has good reason to celebrate this holiday season!

Last week, the 2nd Annual Renville County Sheriff’s Office Food Drive concluded, bringing in some whopping results.

The Sheriff’s Office coordinated the event with each elementary school in Renville County, along with several churches, throughout the county.

“For the second year in a row, our Renville County schools and churches really came through!” said Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable. “We are so grateful for their generosity and their willingness to partner with us, which is not only a huge benefit to the food shelf but gives us the opportunity to be out in the community and in front of kids to offer a very positive interaction and a powerful message about giving, especially before the holiday season.”

This year, food items were collected at each of the schools, while financial donations were collected from the churches taking part in the event.

As with 2022′s food drive, the grade or class that contributed the most food in each of the schools won a “classroom donut party with the cops”!

The church congregation to raise the most money for the mission will be treated to after-worship coffee and donuts, served by Sheriff’s Office staff.

In total, this year’s food drive collected 9,390 lbs. of food and $9,214 in cash for the Renville County Food Shelf!

The winners of this year’s food drive are:

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart: 4th Grade

St. Mary’s School: K-1st Grade

Prairie Lutheran School: 4th Grade

Cedar Mountain: 2nd Grade:

BOLD: Mrs. Steffel/Mrs. Iverson

Renville County West: 5th Grade

Of the nine participating Renville County churches that took part in the fundraiser, the congregation that raised the most money was First Lutheran Church, in Hector.

Sheriff Hable expressed his gratitude and appreciation with a little sly holiday cheer.

“We can’t wait to share our stereotypical love for donuts with the winners!” joked Sheriff Hable, with a wink.

