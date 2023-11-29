Salvation Army: ‘No Cash? No problem!’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this day and age, what are “good-hearted, non-cash-carrying folks” supposed to do when they cross paths with one of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles volunteers?

The answer: Use one of the organization’s all-new tap-to-pay options at the Hilltop Hy-Vee store.

The Red Kettle initiative is vital to The Salvation Army’s year-long services to the community.

The funds collected provide assistance to struggling families or individuals with meals, shelter, spiritual care, and emergency financial assistance during the year.

“We continue to see new faces coming to us in their time of need,” said Captain Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army. “We are so glad to be ‘Here to Help’ them when they need it most.”

While Salvation Army Red Kettles will continue to accept cash, they will now also offer digital payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, QR code scanning, and more recently, Tap-To-Pay.

Those interested in sounding the bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign can find out more by visiting the Salvation Army’s Register to Ring page.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.