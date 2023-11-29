Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Salvation Army: ‘No Cash? No problem!’

Mankato Salvation Army provides new digital options for giving
What are “good-hearted, non-cash-carrying folks” supposed to do when they cross paths with one...
What are “good-hearted, non-cash-carrying folks” supposed to do when they cross paths with one of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles volunteers? The answer: Use one of the organization’s all-new tap-to-pay options at the Hilltop Hy-Vee store.(KAUZ/Salvation Army WF)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this day and age, what are “good-hearted, non-cash-carrying folks” supposed to do when they cross paths with one of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles volunteers?

The answer: Use one of the organization’s all-new tap-to-pay options at the Hilltop Hy-Vee store.

The Red Kettle initiative is vital to The Salvation Army’s year-long services to the community.

The funds collected provide assistance to struggling families or individuals with meals, shelter, spiritual care, and emergency financial assistance during the year.

“We continue to see new faces coming to us in their time of need,” said Captain Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army. “We are so glad to be ‘Here to Help’ them when they need it most.”

While Salvation Army Red Kettles will continue to accept cash, they will now also offer digital payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, QR code scanning, and more recently, Tap-To-Pay.

Those interested in sounding the bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign can find out more by visiting the Salvation Army’s Register to Ring page.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

MN law enforcement should begin using a new roadside impairment testing method by the start of...
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month
The Senate Committee spent a part of Tuesday visiting Mankato for four proposed projects.
MN Senators visit Mankato to discuss next year’s bonding bill
Cannabis Plant
Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month
Gov. Tim Walz visits tab renewal kiosk
New vehicle tab kiosks open inside eight Minnesota Cub Foods locations