St. Peter starts season with a win over Hutchinson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter beat Hutchinson 69-26 Tuesday night.

St. Peter is back in action Thursday, November 30th against Mankato East at 7:15 p.m. at St. Peter.

Hutchinson is back in action Thursday, November 30th against New Prague at 7:00 p.m. at New Prague High School.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.