UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest

Reed Ryan
Reed Ryan(UMD Athletics)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Heartbreak has struck the UMD community after a football player suddenly passed away.

Senior defensive lineman Reed Ryan, 22, died on Nov. 28, according to UMD.

In a press conference on Nov. 29, UMD head coach Curt Wiese confirmed Ryan had a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the school’s weight room.

University officials say he was an excellent student over his academic career.

Ryan was enrolled in the UMD Labovitz School of Business and Economics as a double major in Marketing and Professional Sales.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” said UMD head football coach Curt Wiese. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

The Waunakee, WI native had seven tackles and assisted another for a total of eight tackles in nine games.

Ryan earned one sack against Northern State on Sept. 9 and posted a collegiate career-best three tackles at Minot State on Oct. 21.

He was a part of a Bulldog defensive unit that allowed an NSIC low average of 293.9 yards per game.

“Reed had a positive impact on so many and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said UMD Director of Athletics Forrest Karr. “Reed was a kind, caring, and thoughtful young man who enjoyed bringing people together. He grew up in my hometown and was beloved by those who knew him in Waunakee, Fargo, Duluth, and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with Reed’s family and friends during this time of sorrow. We are grateful for everyone who is supporting Reed’s teammates and our staff members.”

Ryan was a 2019 graduate of Waunakee High School.

He was the recipient of the 2018 Tim Krumrie Award, given annually to the most outstanding high school senior defensive lineman in Wisconsin, and was named the 2018 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.

Throughout his high school career, Waunakee went 45-2 with a Division 2 State Championship in 2017.

Ryan’s career-high school totals included 147 total tackles, 63 tackles for loss, and 34 sacks.

On top of that he was a four-year starter in wrestling with more than 100 career wins, Ryan earned a state runner-up finish as a senior after he placed fifth at the Division 1 state wrestling meet as a junior.

After high school, Ryan went on to play at NDSU for four years.

There, he was a part of two NCAA Division I AA FCS National Championships (2019, 2021).

In addition, he was a three-time Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award winner (2020, 2021, 2022), and was a four-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll member (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

In celebration of Reed’s life, a memorial wake will be held on Friday night, Dec. 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blackhawk Church on 9620 Brader Way in Middleton, WI.

His funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 with a short wake at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service at Blackhawk Church.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

