Using items around the house for Christmas decor

Laura Schultz is in with Designs from the Heart to show off some examples of adding a little Christmas spirit to items you already own.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Christmas decorations can always get a bit spendy, unless you use what you already have on hand and spruce it up! Laura Schultz is in with Designs from the Heart to show off some examples of adding a little Christmas spirit to items you already own.

Laura can also help you out if you have no idea where to start! Check out Designs from the Heart on Facebook.

