BLC president and students speak on next year’s program adjustments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I grew up watching the shows that Bethany would put on and I always really wanted to be in not just theater, but specifically Bethany Theater.”

Vianna Kovaciny is minoring in theater at Bethany Lutheran College.

Now, she’ll go through a teach-out process to finish a major and minor that won’t be available starting fall of 2024.

”I know it’s not an easy decision for the administration to cut majors like this to have to balance the budget and look at it and say we can’t support this program, but at the same time, we have people who are so incredibly passionate about it.”

Bethany Lutheran College majors and minors, including American Studies, History, Social Studies, and Theater. Philosophy Global and Cross-Cultural Studies minors are also getting cut.

“This really, to say it impacts them, sure, we get that. But for them they will have this program through its completion. So this will take they these changes will take time, years to be fully implemented.”

Bethany’s President Dr. Gene Pfeifer says a total of 19 students majoring and* minoring in history and theater will be impacted.

These changes are due to low enrollment in these programs and budgeting decisions.

According to the college this won’t result in layoffs of any full-time Bethany employees.

“There are some adjuncts that and contract workers that we may not be able to continue to provide contracts to. Those are annual contracts, but for all regular employees, their employment will stay.”

Administrators say plays will continue being part of the college’s identity.

“The intent is that we will continue to run the full calendar, the full production calendar cycle that we currently have in place uninterrupted.”

“Having people be that passionate about something just makes you feel passionate about it, too.”

