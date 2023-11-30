Cashless donations accepted for red kettles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No cash? no problem!

The Salvation Army now has a cashless method for people to donate to their red kettles.

Before the cashless option, donors would use PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Venmo.

Those options are still accepted, but now, a pioneer cashless program is starting in the Hyvee on hilltop in Mankato.

At last check, there have been eight donations made using the cashless option.

“You just have one of their fancy debit cards that their wireless, remote, whatever you call that thing. And you just tap it right here, it’ll go beep and then that’s it. And then you make you made a huge difference in the lives of many people. Right here in Blue Earth County in North Mankato,” said Captain Andy Wheeler.

The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers.

There are still 2,000 hours of kettle ringing that people can sign up for.

“Of course, we love it when you donate money, but we also love having the volunteers here to ring the bell because the bell ringers are what helps get more money in the kettles, so that is one of the best things that we could do. If you want to help out more, register to ring.com and that will be able to get you a time to help out,” said Ben Hoffman.

They’re not just looking for individual bell ringers; groups are also able to sign up for volunteer hours.

The goal for this year’s red kettle campaign is $525,000.

