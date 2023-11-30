Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Deadly explosion levels South St. Paul home

Deadly explosion levels South St. Paul home
Deadly explosion levels South St. Paul home(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South St. Paul, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after a home was flattened in an early morning explosion in the metro area. Crews have been searching for other potential victims.

Firefighters were called to the scene in South St. Paul just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

South Metro Fire, Inver Grove Heights and Mendota Heights Fire departments all responded after the home was completely blown off its foundation.

Our NBC Affiliate in the metro, KARE 11, is reporting that one person is confirmed dead.

It is not clear who else was in the home at the time, leading to a search for others.

Xcel Energy has a crew on the scene looking for any natural gas leaks.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is carefully examining the rubble.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

FILE - There’s a new cannabis delivery system headed its way into the hands--and lungs!--of...
MN’s medical cannabis program adds dry herb vape to approved delivery system list
Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul,...
A house explodes and bursts into flames in Minnesota, killing at least 1 person, fire chief says
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books
Donovan, who has been in long-term recovery himself, says he has witnessed many heartbreaking...
Recovery Community Network’s co-founder retiring