The end of Daylight Saving brings SAD

In to talk about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is Megan Bryant with the Mankato Clinic Department of Psychology.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that Daylight Saving has come to an end for the year, we are approaching the days with the least amount of natural light. While this doesn’t sound fun to most people, some are much more seriously affected by it mentally. In to talk about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is Megan Bryant with the Mankato Clinic Department of Psychology.

Keith Dorn is in with Dorn’s Designs to show off his unique sculptures, crafted from scrap metal.
Scrap metal artwork at Dorn’s Designs
Looking to add a special personal touch to your holiday gift this year?
Personalized gift ideas at Mankato Vintage Market
