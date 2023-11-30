Final suspect sentenced in relation to Mankato overdoses involving juveniles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The last of three suspects is sentenced in connection with in the three overdoses involving juveniles in Mankato last January.

Today in federal court, 32-year-old Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Isiakpere was arrested along with two other people in late February and indicted in April.

In June, Isiakpere pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Two others were sentenced earlier this year on state charges.

