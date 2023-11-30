Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Final suspect sentenced in relation to Mankato overdoses involving juveniles

Today in federal court, 32-year-old Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The last of three suspects is sentenced in connection with in the three overdoses involving juveniles in Mankato last January.

Today in federal court, 32-year-old Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Isiakpere was arrested along with two other people in late February and indicted in April.

In June, Isiakpere pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Two others were sentenced earlier this year on state charges.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

The Cheese and Pie Monger St. Peter location will be closing and they will be moving to a...
St. Peter’s Cheese and Pie Monger moves to Lake Crystal
The Salvation Army now has a cashless method for people to donate to their red kettles.
Cashless donations accepted for red kettles
Bethany Lutheran College majors and minors, including American Studies, History, Social...
BLC president and students speak on next year’s program adjustments
Ambulance Driver, EMR, EMT and paramedic are all in demand in the city, and recruitment...
Springfield recruits emergency crew members