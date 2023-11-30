Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa receives F-grade on child sex trafficking report card

One of 21 states that criminalizes minors for prostitution while being trafficked
Iowa receives F-grade on child sex trafficking report card
Iowa receives F-grade on child sex trafficking report card
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Shared Hope International is a faith-based nonprofit that aims to eradicate sex trafficking. They’re issuing rankings for every state on how they’re trying to reduce sex trafficking of minors. Iowa received an “F”.

The grades are broken down into six categories. First up, Criminal provisions. Iowa gets a “B” - meaning the state holds sex traffickers accountable pretty well.

Iowa gets a “C” for having other options for victims instead having to testify live in court in front of their traffickers. After that - the report card isn’t so forgiving. Iowa gets an F in every other category because of a lack of what Stephen Padre calls “Safe Harbor” laws. “Those laws are ones that protect survivors from being re-victimized in the criminal justice system and that also give victims access to services that can help them recover from that,” Padre said.

DOCUMENT: Full breakdown of Iowa's failing grade

Padre says one of the most glaring issues is that Iowa is one of 21 states that allows minors to be charged with prostitution. “Commercially sexually exploited minors can be can be held criminally responsible for acts that they do while they’re involved in sex trafficking which means that they’re re-victimized,” Padre said.

Another area Iowa receives poor marks in - social services for victims. “We want to also see they have access to services that can help them recover. Services that the state helps fund and they are comprehensive to ensure they can heal fully. Both physically and psychologically from that trauma,” Padre said.

For the state to raise its grade, Padre says those social services should be victim-centric to help people get back on their feet. “That they can get things like vocational assistance so that they can enter the workforce again and they can build up their skills again, going back to school if they need to do that because they missed years of school,” Padre said.

Every state surrounding Iowa also got an F on their report card except for Minnesota, which got a C.

Victims of human trafficking can get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You can also text the word “HELP” to 233733.

To quickly leave this page click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Donovan, who has been in long-term recovery himself, says he has witnessed many heartbreaking...
Recovery Community Network’s co-founder retiring
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/30/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/30/23
According to the MSP report, 17-year-old Tayven Matthew Geiger of Goodhue was driving north on...
Teen dies in Dakota County rollover crash
The performances are full-length concerts featuring choreography created by the combined...
MSU Mankato’s Fall Dance Concert begins Thursday
17-year-old Tayven Matthew Geiger of Goodhue was driving north on Hwy 56, when his vehicle...
Teen dies in Dakota County rollover crash