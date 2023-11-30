Your Photos
Local non-profit organizations create fundraiser for homelessness

Three local organizations create "Home for the Holidays" to aid the homeless.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On any given night in Minnesota, nearly 8,000 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

This year, Mankato housing officials say those numbers keep rising, as shelters continue to stay packed and more people experience home insecurity. Especially during the holiday season.

But, three organizations created a community-wide fundraiser to help those in need.

“To collect items for our shelters in the area, and collaboration is what really makes it a success to serve our people,” said Trisha Anderson.

It’s the spirit of giving and coming together for a cause. That’s the motto for the “Home for the Holidays” fundraiser under Connections Shelter, Partners for Housing, and CADA.

“It’s a hard time of year because it’s hard for people- if they do have homes- to fill it with the necessities. It’s just harder to get those things that you need. And it’s cold this time of year. People who are couch-hopping or currently without a home, it’s a tough time. And so, that’s why our three organizations wanted to work together,” said Kristen Walters.

And local businesses join the cause, providing two ways for others to give back: A small gingerbread house takes cash or extra change.

And a large gingerbread holds drop-off items like clothes, food, toiletries, and more.

All gingerbread houses have a QR code for monetary donations, as well.

“It’s fun to join together on the holidays for something so wholesome,” said Walters.

And officials say they’re grateful to bring these three organizations together to fundraise for the first time.

“I think it’s really cool because fundraising can often seem competitive, but we’re all serving a lot of the same folks and same communities,” said Walters.

“We come together to take care of our community members, and that is one of the things that makes the Mankato community so unique. It’s a collaboration to make sure that we can serve people at a higher level and meet community members where they’re needed,” said Anderson.

The housing officials expect the fundraising to run until the end of the first week in January. Then, everything raised will be split between the three organizations.

