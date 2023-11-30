MN’s medical cannabis program adds dry herb vape to approved delivery system list

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new cannabis delivery system headed its way into the hands--and lungs!--of Minnesota’s medical cannabis patients.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), beginning Aug. 1, 2024, the state will be adding dry herb vaporization to its approved list of delivery methods.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham approved the new delivery method to supply an added fast-acting onset for patients to get relief.

As it stands, Minnesota patients enrolled in the medical cannabis program have three fast-acting options: sublingual tinctures, oil-based vapes, and conventional smoking methods.

Fast-acting products can take anywhere from one to 15 mins. for the effects to set in.

The effects can last anywhere from one to four hours.

The newer delivery system, dry herb vaporization, will provide patients with an alternative form of combustible smoking.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) received seven petitions to add new delivery methods during the 2023 process.

While some petitions related to cannabis (plants, concentrates, oil and weed nuggets, and rosin) were dismissed, the decision was made to move forward with dry herb vaporization.

The reason for the failed petitions was not supported by peer-reviewed studies that prove evidence of benefit to patients.

In addition, OMC received petitions to add conditions such as anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and opioid use disorder. However, none of them were approved due to a lack of evidence, or because they had previously been considered.

As in previous years, OMC conducted a formal petition process, asking the public for input on future qualifying medical conditions and delivery methods for medical cannabis. Minnesotans sent petitions in June and July.

Upon the creation of the state’s medical cannabis program Minnesota Legislature authorized nine conditions that qualified a patient to receive medical cannabis.

Today, the list includes 19 qualifying conditions.

The Commissioner of Health annually takes into consideration each year whether to add new qualifying conditions and delivery methods.

For a complete list of qualifying medical conditions, visit their page on Medical Cannabis Qualifying Medical Conditions. Information can also be found on the MDH website about how to become a medical cannabis patient.

