MSU Mankato’s Fall Dance Concert begins Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an event performing arts students have been waiting for all year!

Minnesota State University (MSU), Mankato’s Ted Paul Theatre hosts the 2023 Fall Dance Concert starting Thursday.

The performances are full-length concerts featuring choreography created by the combined efforts of faculty, students and guest artists.

This year is extra special as the Performing Arts Dept. will use the event to honor the career of Dr. Julie Kerr-Berry, who retired in July. She worked at MSU for 35 years.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday, with Saturday’s show starting at 2 p.m.

There will also be a special Student Dance Showcase on Sunday at 2 p.m. organized entirely by students.

Regular admission tickets are $10. Seniors, 65 and older, and children, 16 and under, pay nine dollars.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.