Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips

According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is accused of shooting another man for not sharing his potato chips.
By Megan McSweeney, Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say detectives arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting caused by a dispute over potato chips.

Police identified 42-year-old Melvin Wright as the man who shot another person in the face for refusing to share his potato chips.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday outside of Lusty Adventures on Stanton Avenue in Akron, Ohio.

Akron police say the victim took himself to Summa Health Akron City Hospital after being shot in the face.

He told police a man he didn’t know confronted him. Then, police said the victim reported the man shot him in the face after he refused to share potato chips with the man.

According to police, officers found a handgun on Wright during the arrest that may have been used during the assault.

Metro RTA police arrested Wright on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Wright is behind bars at the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

