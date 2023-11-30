Quiet weather pattern to continue through next week

Quiet, warmer-than-average weather will continue for the next week or more, with just a couple of exceptions. Friday will be slightly cooler than average, with highs in the lower 30s. We’re also tracking a system that has the potential to bring a little light rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday. We’re also keeping an eye on the possibility that a couple of clipper systems could bring a sprinkle or flurry early next week. Other than that, temperatures are expected to remain above average through next week and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny but cooler, with highs in the upper 30s. A system over the Great Lakes will send some clouds our way on Friday, which will be a bit cooler, with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper thirties. We are tracking a system that has the potential to bring a little bit of light rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. The system does not look very impressive and will be limited in scope of coverage. Places that do get snow will only see amounts of around a half-inch or less.

A couple of clipper systems will have the potential to bring a few sprinkles or flurries early next week. Otherwise, we will remain dry and warmer than average through next weekend and beyond. High temps will likely climb back into the 40s by the last half of next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.