Recovery Community Network’s co-founder retiring

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - After nearly a decade of service, the Co-Founder of The Recovery Community Network (RCN) is stepping down.

The nonprofit organization announced that its co-founder, John Donovan, will be retiring, passing the mantle to incoming Board Chair, Rik Lundgren.

Ten years ago, Donovan made it a mission to increase options for people in recovery throughout Central Minnesota.

Donovan, who has been in long-term recovery himself, says he has witnessed many heartbreaking cases of people wanting to get help with their substance use issues, but were unsure of where to turn, what resources were available.

Donovan was determined to work toward solving that problem.

Donovan started putting the pieces together for the RCN from the ground up, with a solid foundation of recovery principles and his fierce passion for helping others, the RCN started to lift off.

Today, the RCN is open about two days a week, employs nine people and provides services to hundreds of people weekly, who are living with or seeking help with a substance use disorder.

In addition, Donovan recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the distinguished Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health (MARRCH), an annual award presented to an individual who has made a lasting mark on Minnesota’s recovery community.

To those who are in the throes of addiction, know someone who s, or for those who just want to learn more about the organization, can visit RCN.

