Seasonal temperatures heading into the weekend

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/30/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
After a warm Wednesday, temperatures stay near normal this weekend.

Today, highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for some, which is still slightly above normal but is much more seasonable than what we saw yesterday with highs reaching the 50s for some. Friday will likely be a bit cooler in the lower 30s, but we will warm slightly heading into the weekend.

Sunny conditions are expected today but we will see a gradual increase in clouds tonight and into tomorrow. This weekend will look a bit gloomy with cloudy conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Also this weekend we are tracking the slight chance for some rain and/or snow. These showers will likely be isolated to scattered, with most of us not receiving much precipitation. What we do see will likely be a rain and snow mix, with minimal accumulation and rain totals.

This chance of precipitation continues into the start of next week, and we will see warmer than normal temperatures continue.

