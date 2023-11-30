Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sen. Rand Paul successfully performs Heimlich maneuver on Sen. Joni Ernst

During a GOP luncheon Thursday, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa had quite the scare when...
During a GOP luncheon Thursday, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa had quite the scare when she began choking.(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During a GOP luncheon Thursday, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa had quite the scare when she began choking. Coming to her rescue was Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on Ernst.

Ernst was taking her turn in hosting the lunch party, where GOP senators rotate those chores for their Thursday lunches and offer foods unique to their states.

After the incident, an Aide to Ernst said that she was OK.

Ernst began to joke about the whole thing on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

FILE - There’s a new cannabis delivery system headed its way into the hands--and lungs!--of...
MN’s medical cannabis program adds dry herb vape to approved delivery system list
Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul,...
A house explodes and bursts into flames in Minnesota, killing at least 1 person, fire chief says
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books
Deadly explosion levels South St. Paul home
Deadly explosion levels South St. Paul home