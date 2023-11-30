Sen. Rand Paul successfully performs Heimlich maneuver on Sen. Joni Ernst

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During a GOP luncheon Thursday, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa had quite the scare when she began choking. Coming to her rescue was Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on Ernst.

Ernst was taking her turn in hosting the lunch party, where GOP senators rotate those chores for their Thursday lunches and offer foods unique to their states.

After the incident, an Aide to Ernst said that she was OK.

Ernst began to joke about the whole thing on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.