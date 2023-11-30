Your Photos
Springfield recruits emergency crew members

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Springfield is looking to fill various medical response positions.

Ambulance Driver, EMR, EMT and paramedic are all in demand in the city, and recruitment efforts are ramping up as COVID-era employment requirements EXPIRE at the end of this year.

That’s prompted city officials to get creative in their recruiting efforts.

“The city has put out things like fliers in their water bills. We’re doing even door-to-door in Springfield. They went door-to-door just to say ‘hey meet the ambulance crew. They do a number of special events, they’re always recruiting, they even put the number on the side of the ambulance on a little magnetic sticker,” said Kevin Miller.

State mandates require ambulance crews to have a combination of certified EMT, Paramedic and EMRs to operate, but peacetime emergency laws in the COVID era allowed a licensed driver to count towards the required number of crew members.

Ambulance drivers need to have a drivers license, be certified in CPR and take an emergency vehicle driving class.

Those requirements expire at the end of the year, and medical officials say that rural communities across the country are scrambling to keep their ambulances running.

“It’s going to be challenging to lose that because it’s either have a driver and an EMT or no ambulance,” said Miller.

