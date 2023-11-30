Your Photos
St. Peter’s Cheese and Pie Monger moves to Lake Crystal

The Cheese and Pie Monger St. Peter location will be closing and they will be moving to a location in Lake Crystal after the holidays.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cheese and Pie Monger St. Peter location will be closing and they will be moving to a location in Lake Crystal after the holidays. This is due to the growing business at their Lake Crystal facility.

The location in St. Peter has been around for nine years. It is where they launched the pie business. The Lake Crystal location has been around since 2021. They have been at the Welsh heritage farms for over 40 years.

“It’s been we we’re looking forward to a new adventure here with the cheese and pie mongers. It’s it’s not the end of it’s not the end of the pie making for us. We’re we’re looking forward to a lot of potential growth in the future. We’re going to be closed here at the end of this year. We’ll stay open through Christmas here and then we’ll close down here and start that transition process to solely the Lake Crystal location,” said Liberty Warren.

The Lake Crystal location will be the only location because they have a bigger facility there. After they move, they are looking forward to serving the community all year round there.

