Teen dies in Dakota County rollover crash

17-year-old Tayven Matthew Geiger of Goodhue was driving north on Hwy 56, when his vehicle eventually entered a ditch, ejecting him from the v
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Minn. (KEYC) - A teen died after being ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. in Dakota County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) report, 17-year-old Tayven Matthew Geiger of Goodhue was driving northbound on Highway 56.

As he drove, Geiger’s vehicle began to move closer to the right-side of the road before entering a ditch.

His vehicle then began to roll, which is when the 17-year-old was ejected. First responders pronounced Geiger dead at the scene.

According to the report, Geiger was not wearing his seatbelt and the highway, at the time of the incident, was slippery from recent snowfall.

