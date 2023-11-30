Teen dies in Dakota County rollover crash

RANDOLPH, Minn. (KEYC) - A teen died after being ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. in Dakota County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) report, 17-year-old Tayven Matthew Geiger of Goodhue was driving northbound on Highway 56.

As he drove, Geiger’s vehicle began to move closer to the right-side of the road before entering a ditch.

His vehicle then began to roll, which is when the 17-year-old was ejected. First responders pronounced Geiger dead at the scene.

According to the report, Geiger was not wearing his seatbelt and the highway, at the time of the incident, was slippery from recent snowfall.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.