Clouds heading into the weekend

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 12/1/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler temperatures today before we head into a warmer than normal, slightly gloomy weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to be a bit cooler than yesterday, with most of us only reaching the mid 30s. This weekend, temperatures will warm back to slightly above average, in the upper 30s and lower 40s. These unseasonably warm temperatures will likely continue through next week.

Friday we are expecting to remain dry as a system moves by further to our south, but we will see clouds increase through the day. This weekend, those clouds will stick around and we could see a few light rain or snow showers. While it’s likely not all of us will receive snow, those who do will only see about a half inch of accumulation. The timeframe for this looks to be starting later Saturday, lasting overnight into Sunday morning.

Early next week, we have the chance of seeing a few smaller systems move through, bringing us a few rounds of sprinkles or flurries. As of now, precipitation totals look to be unimpressive.

