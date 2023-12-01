Your Photos
DNR: Don’t litter on our lakes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds ice anglers of a new law to combat litter out on our lakes.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds ice anglers of a new law to combat litter out on our lakes.

A Minnesota law prohibits a person using a shelter or any other conveyance on the ice of state waters from “leaving garbage, cigarette filters, debris from fireworks, the body of a dead animal, sewage, or any other waste outside the shelter.”

The DNR says that during the winter months, one of the most common complaints the receive is about litter left on the ice.

”Wash up on shores of these landowners or lakeshore owners who have to deal with that in the springtime and it really is a mess. It’s unsafe for them. It’s unsanitary. It’s it’s a health issue for our fish and other organisms that live in our Lakes but the second part of it and kind of the more Insidious part is unfortunately there’s a lot of sewage and septic that is left on the lake,” said Maj. Robert Gorecki.

The DNR says they take these complaints seriously and work to locate violators.

Breaking this law will result in a petty misdemeanor and carries a fine of $100 for each violation.

