Juba Jabber hosts annual ‘You Can Make a Difference Camp Out’

The Juba Jabber is hosting their 27th annual You Can Make a Difference Camp Out.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Juba Jabber is hosting their 27th annual You Can Make a Difference Camp Out.

For those that don’t know what Juba Jabber is, it is the morning talk show program on the Blue Earth AM station. the camp out kickoff started today at 8:15 a.m. The purpose of this campout is to raise money and accept donations for the Faribault County food shelf. they are also accepting toys for the western Faribault County toy drive.

“We’re in this parking lot in downtown Blue Earth. They roll through. And then the whole process takes less than a minute. Or you can stay and visit. And a lot of people do because you see them once a year at this event. But most of the time people just roll through, make their donation and go about the rest of their day.”

The volunteers standing by, waiting for donations have made this camp out evolve over the years. They started off with just a tent and a burn barrel. But now, they have multiple heaters within the tent along with furniture for comfort.

