Learn how to crochet at the Wine Cafe
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby and maybe create some handmade gifts for the holiday season, Amanda Puckett-Krone and the Wine Cafe are here to help. On Dec. 11 & 12, you can learn to Crochet at the Wine Cafe from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
It costs $35 per person, with a glass of wine and crochet kit included.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.