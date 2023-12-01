Your Photos
Learn how to crochet at the Wine Cafe

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby and maybe create some handmade gifts for the holiday season, Amanda Puckett-Krone and the Wine Cafe are here to help. On Dec. 11 & 12, you can learn to Crochet at the Wine Cafe from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It costs $35 per person, with a glass of wine and crochet kit included.

