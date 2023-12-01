Local preschoolers get up-close look at snow plow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With winter on the way, MnDOT is dusting off their big snow removal machinery.

And today, some local school kids got an up-close look.

MnDOT brought a snow plow and a payloader truck to Maple River to teach preschoolers about how the winter season operates and how these trucks make traveling much easier when the snow starts to pile up on the roads.

“I think it’s exciting and fun for the student to see a little bit about what the community does and what the Department of Transportation does to help keep the roads safe, especially in the winter time,” said Taylor Schmal.

The connection at the school were Aaron Salama and Mike O’ Rourke. Aaron has a son in the Maple River preschool class and mike has a grandson in the preschool class. They came together to bring the trucks for a show and tell.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.