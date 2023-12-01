Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man facing several charges after reported hit-&-run, fight with troopers

Josephus Kiyee
Josephus Kiyee(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after reportedly crashing into a car and taking off, then fighting with law enforcement.

Court records say on Nov. 26 around 11 a.m., they were called to a crash along Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 12 involving a BMW car and Subaru hatchback. The caller told police the BMW was driving fast and their hit vehicle, then took off down Hwy. 75, swerving in and out of the ditch.

A Minnesota State Trooper says he eventually found the car in question and pulled it over. When the trooper went up to the vehicle, court documents say the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the ditch. The trooper also says the driver pulled out his cellphone and said “bang, bang” as he pointed the phone at the trooper.

Documents say the suspect, 21-year-old Josephus Kiyee, then got out of the car and started a fight with the trooper. Records say Kiyee punched the trooper in the face and tried to run away, again yelling, “bang, bang you’re dead.”

Two other officers arrived on scene and they eventually arrested Kiyee and took him to the Clay County Jail.

Kiyee is now charged with assaulting a peace officer, damage to property, fleeing a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Minnesota Twins Logo
Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters
The tally shows MN Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1...
MN Reps. split on decision to expel George Santos from Congress
FILE - It’s time to honor and remember Rosa Parks, the iconic Black woman who started a...
Mankato City buses to honor Rosa Parks by saving a seat
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 12/1/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 12/1/23