Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato City buses to honor Rosa Parks by saving a seat

FILE - It’s time to honor and remember Rosa Parks, the iconic Black woman who started a...
FILE - It’s time to honor and remember Rosa Parks, the iconic Black woman who started a movement – simply by refusing to move. From Friday, Dec. 1-8, every Mankato City bus will reserve a seat in honor of Parks, who helped to ignite and advance the Civil Rights Movement.((Associated Press))
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time to honor and remember Rosa Parks, the trailblazing Black woman who started a movement – simply by refusing to move.

From Friday, Dec. 1-8, every Mankato City bus will reserve a seat in honor of Parks, who helped to ignite and advance the Civil Rights Movement.

While most people already know the story, it’s one that still resonates today.

On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, AL, Parks was heading home on a crowded bus when she was asked to give up her seat.

Parks steadfast refusal to get up from her seat led to her arrest.

The incident helped to kick off the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which ended racial segregation on public properties.

With that iconic moment in mind, each saved seat on Mankato’s City buses will showcase a sign, reminding passengers how Parks’ strength and steely resolve helped make seats available for everyone.

Riders interested in learning more about the legendary Parks can do so by using a QR code that will be included on the sign, in order to access resources available via the Blue Earth County Library.

For more information contact staff at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 12/1/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 12/1/23
A new bill proposal to lower childcare costs across the state of Minnesota for anyone earning...
DFL lawmakers propose new childcare plan that would lower costs statewide
More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long...
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East
FILE - The DNR is taking action to curb the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after...
MN DNR offering harvest opportunities to fight CWD