Mankato City buses to honor Rosa Parks by saving a seat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time to honor and remember Rosa Parks, the trailblazing Black woman who started a movement – simply by refusing to move.

From Friday, Dec. 1-8, every Mankato City bus will reserve a seat in honor of Parks, who helped to ignite and advance the Civil Rights Movement.

While most people already know the story, it’s one that still resonates today.

On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, AL, Parks was heading home on a crowded bus when she was asked to give up her seat.

Parks steadfast refusal to get up from her seat led to her arrest.

The incident helped to kick off the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which ended racial segregation on public properties.

With that iconic moment in mind, each saved seat on Mankato’s City buses will showcase a sign, reminding passengers how Parks’ strength and steely resolve helped make seats available for everyone.

Riders interested in learning more about the legendary Parks can do so by using a QR code that will be included on the sign, in order to access resources available via the Blue Earth County Library.

For more information contact staff at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

