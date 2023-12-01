Maverick Insider: Willingham leaving mark in final season at MSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, MSU men’s basketball star Malik Willingham sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark to discuss his career with the purple and gold. Later, head coach Matt Margenthaler chats with Haley McCormick about the upcoming conference match-ups.

Minnesota State women’s hockey also in action at home this weekend. Acting head coach Shari Dickerman shares her thoughts on the team’s win streak fresh off winning the Smashville Classic.

