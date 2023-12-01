Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Willingham leaving mark in final season at MSU

By Rob Clark and Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, MSU men’s basketball star Malik Willingham sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark to discuss his career with the purple and gold. Later, head coach Matt Margenthaler chats with Haley McCormick about the upcoming conference match-ups.

Minnesota State women’s hockey also in action at home this weekend. Acting head coach Shari Dickerman shares her thoughts on the team’s win streak fresh off winning the Smashville Classic.

Acting head coach Shari Dickerman shares her thoughts on the team’s win streak fresh off winning the Smashville Classic.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Defending section champs start out the season with a win.
East tops St. Peter in season opener
MSU opens up conference play on Friday.
Maverick Insider: Willingham leaving mark in final season at MSU (Part II)
MSU opens up conference play on Friday.
Maverick Insider: Willingham leaving mark in final season at MSU (Part I)
Acting head coach Shari Dickerman shares her thoughts on the team’s win streak fresh off...
MSU women's hockey on win streak