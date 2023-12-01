Your Photos
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East

More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long deployment in early February of next year.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Minnesota National Guard are being deployed to the Middle East.

More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long deployment in early February of next year.

To prepare, the soldiers and their families will gather tomorrow to attend a Family Preparation Academy.

The soldiers will be heading to Kuwait to provide leadership, command and planning for military operations in the region.

The “Red Bulls” are expected to return to Minnesota in December 2024.

