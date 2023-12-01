Missing: Runaway juvenile, Cheyenna Cadena, of Glencoe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Glencoe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person/runaway juvenile, Cheyenne Cadena. Cheyenne is a 16-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheyenne has had no contact with friends via social media since Nov. 27 and hasn’t been home since Nov. 26. Cheyenne has friends and family throughout Minnesota and Nebraska. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Glencoe Police Department (Detective Fiebelkorn, 320-300-861 ) about Cheyenne’s whereabouts.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.