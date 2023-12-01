Your Photos
Missing: Runaway juvenile, Cheyenna Cadena, of Glencoe

MN BCA has issued a missing/runaway juvenile alert for Cheyenne Cadena
MN BCA has issued a missing/runaway juvenile alert for Cheyenne Cadena
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Glencoe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person/runaway juvenile, Cheyenne Cadena. Cheyenne is a 16-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheyenne has had no contact with friends via social media since Nov. 27 and hasn’t been home since Nov. 26. Cheyenne has friends and family throughout Minnesota and Nebraska. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Glencoe Police Department (Detective Fiebelkorn, 320-300-861 ) about Cheyenne’s whereabouts.

