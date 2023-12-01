Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN Reps. split on decision to expel George Santos from Congress

MN Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1 Republican...
MN Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1 Republican Representative Brad Finstad all voted against expelling Santos. MN Democrat representation, Reps. Angie Craig, Bettie McCollum and Ilhan Omar all voted for Santos’ expulsion.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) — George Santos is no longer a member of congress -- after a historic vote expelling him Friday.

The tally shows 105 Republicans and almost all Democrats supported the resolution.

Minnesota Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1 Republican Representative Brad Finstad all voted against expelling Santos.

The state’s Democrat representation, Reps. Angie Craig, Bettie McCollum and Ilhan Omar all voted for Santos’ expulsion.

Democrat Dean Phillips of Minnesota’s third congressional district abstained from the vote.

The ruling is effective at once -- meaning Santos no longer has the privileges of a sitting congressperson.

He does have limited ones as a former member -- but he says he doesn’t plan to stick around to use them.

The New York Republican is accusing the House of setting a dangerous precedent.

This is just the sixth time in US history the Chamber has expelled a representative.

The vote follows a scathing house ethics report, accusing Santos of exploiting his candidacy for profit.

Santos also faces 23 federal charges -- to which he has pleaded not guilty.

___

Associated Press staff writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug - clipped version