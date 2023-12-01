MN Reps. split on decision to expel George Santos from Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) — George Santos is no longer a member of congress -- after a historic vote expelling him Friday.

The tally shows 105 Republicans and almost all Democrats supported the resolution.

Minnesota Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1 Republican Representative Brad Finstad all voted against expelling Santos.

The state’s Democrat representation, Reps. Angie Craig, Bettie McCollum and Ilhan Omar all voted for Santos’ expulsion.

Democrat Dean Phillips of Minnesota’s third congressional district abstained from the vote.

The ruling is effective at once -- meaning Santos no longer has the privileges of a sitting congressperson.

He does have limited ones as a former member -- but he says he doesn’t plan to stick around to use them.

The New York Republican is accusing the House of setting a dangerous precedent.

This is just the sixth time in US history the Chamber has expelled a representative.

The vote follows a scathing house ethics report, accusing Santos of exploiting his candidacy for profit.

Santos also faces 23 federal charges -- to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Associated Press staff writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

