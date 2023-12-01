Your Photos
MnDOT retimes Highway 169 traffic signals in St. Peter

Over the last few weeks, MnDOT has been updating the timing on the traffic signals in downtown Saint Peter.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In South Central Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has about 47 traffic signals which over time need to be modified to meet the drivers and pedestrians changing needs.

Over the last few weeks, MnDOT has been updating the timing on the traffic signals in downtown Saint Peter.

“As we’ve been going through these efforts, we’ve found that we can reduce total delay at the intersections by anywhere from 15 to 40%, reduce overall travel times by up to 25%”

MnDOT says drivers are already benefiting from the changes.

“We do see reduced rear end crashes because we are having fewer stops as people are traveling through Saint Peter.”

But this should also improve the safety patterns for pedestrians:

“We’ve implemented something called a leading pedestrian interval and what that means is when a pedestrian gets the Sign, they get a head start. They get their walk sign 3 seconds before anyone at the intersection gets a green light. So that helps the pedestrian to get out into the crosswalk and be much more visible as they’re crossing the highway or even crossing the side streets.”

The changes have brought a lot of concern that traffic will speed up through Saint Peter.

Officials say that is not the case.

“If a motorist is actually driving faster than the speed limit, they’ll likely encounter more red lights than if they were to follow the speed limit. We’re ultimately realizing it is because we’re not stopping motorists at every single traffic signal in Saint Peter. So, the amount of time that it takes to get through Saint Peter will decrease, but ultimately the speed of the motorists should not increase.”

