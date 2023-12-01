MSU Mankato ranks 8th nationally in Open Doors Report; rank highest ever for the University

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) at Mankato got its highest ranking yet, when it comes to embracing international visitors with open arms.

According to a release from Institute of International Education that came out last Monday, the annual Open Doors Report mentioned university rose up a spot and now ranks eighth nationally in international student population among master’s institutions,

The rankings reflect info from the 2022-23 academic year, listing MSU Mankato as having 1,711 international students during the fall 2022 semester. The national ranking of international students is the University’s highest ever.

Last year, the University ranked ninth, finally cracking the country’s Top 10 for the first time.

In 2018, 2020 and 2021, MSU Mankato was ranked 12th.

The international student population rankings are available online here by selecting “Master’s Colleges & Universities.”

In the fall of 2022, MSU Mankato had international students from 98 different nations, most of which came from Ethiopia, Nepal, and Republic of Korea.

The lists of countries represented by international students at MSU Mankato is available here:

According to a 2022 NAFSA report, MSU Mankato’s international student population and their families have made a positive economic impact, contributing $44.9 million that supported 193 jobs in the local economy.

For more information about global education at MSU Mankato, visit online.

