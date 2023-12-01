Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU Mankato ranks 8th nationally in Open Doors Report; rank highest ever for the University

FILE - MSU Mankato got its highest ranking yet, when it comes to embracing international...
FILE - MSU Mankato got its highest ranking yet, when it comes to embracing international visitors with open arms.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) at Mankato got its highest ranking yet, when it comes to embracing international visitors with open arms.

According to a release from Institute of International Education that came out last Monday, the annual Open Doors Report mentioned university rose up a spot and now ranks eighth nationally in international student population among master’s institutions,

The rankings reflect info from the 2022-23 academic year, listing MSU Mankato as having 1,711 international students during the fall 2022 semester. The national ranking of international students is the University’s highest ever.

Last year, the University ranked ninth, finally cracking the country’s Top 10 for the first time.

In 2018, 2020 and 2021, MSU Mankato was ranked 12th.

The international student population rankings are available online here by selecting “Master’s Colleges & Universities.”

In the fall of 2022, MSU Mankato had international students from 98 different nations, most of which came from Ethiopia, Nepal, and Republic of Korea.

The lists of countries represented by international students at MSU Mankato is available here:

According to a 2022 NAFSA report, MSU Mankato’s international student population and their families have made a positive economic impact, contributing $44.9 million that supported 193 jobs in the local economy.

For more information about global education at MSU Mankato, visit online.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Minnesota Twins Logo
Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters
The tally shows MN Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1...
MN Reps. split on decision to expel George Santos from Congress
FILE - It’s time to honor and remember Rosa Parks, the iconic Black woman who started a...
Mankato City buses to honor Rosa Parks by saving a seat
Josephus Kiyee
Man facing several charges after reported hit-&-run, fight with troopers