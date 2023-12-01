Your Photos
MSU women's basketball off to tough start

Mavericks look to get back on track this weekend.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

It’s been a slow start to the year with a three and four record for the Minnesota State women’s basketball team. The message still remains the same, it’s all about stepping up.

Coach Thiesse said, “We were really having to learn on the fly how to be ya know maybe filling a different role than what we’ve had to because of some of the injuries, we were having to make adjustments to our defense and a lot of those things early on in the season without a lot of practices and the ability to make those adjustments in the gym time.”

The expectations for the team come from within, knowing after a tough stretch there is still a lot of ball to play, and everything is still in front of this group.

“I think the only expectation we have to live up to right now is the expectation of ourselves, we have had a lot of tough games and they’ve been good for us, but I think we’re not reaching the potential we know we can get to so right now we’re just focusing on being the best us every day and that’s all we can ask for.” Said senior, Emily Herzberg.

After reaching the NCAA tournament last year, the bar continues to rise for a team ranking second in the nation coming into the year.

Senior Joey Batt said, “Where we got last year was good but not holding ourselves to that standard anymore and pushing ourselves even further, to not under achieve because we’re capable of a lot of things, so just enjoying that hard work that we have to put in.”

The Mavericks look to build a win streak over the weekend, they’ll host Sioux Falls tonight at 7:30 p.m. and close out the weekend against Southwest Minnesota state tomorrow with tip off at 5:30 p.m.

