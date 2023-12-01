A quiet, warm start to December

December is here and there is absolutely no snow to be seen, and that trend is going to hold for quite a while. Generally, we are going to be dry and warmer than average through about the first half of the month. There may be some minor exceptions, but as of right now, there are no major systems on the horizon. We are tracking one fairly minor system that could bring light—we’ll call it nuisance—snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning. After that, our lack of snow on the ground will help temperatures climb back into the 40s, possibly into the 50s in some places, by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with mainly high thin clouds. Highs will climb into the low to mid 30s by mid afternoon.

We are tracking a fairly minor system that will have the potential to bring some light flurries or snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. For places that do get some light snow, amounts will be light—less than a half inch. Other than the chance of light snow, Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Places south and west of Mankato could climb into the low 40s on Sunday.

We’re watching another system that has the potential to bring a few flurries—especially north—late Monday and into Monday night. Otherwise, next week will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s with some places pushing 50 degrees by mid to late next week.

Long range models and data from the Climate Prediction Center suggest that temperatures will remain well above average into the middle of December.

