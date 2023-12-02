MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells on Belgrade is back again for the holiday season and they are doing things a little different this year to keep everyone warm.

This year, Bells on Belgrade will be starting at 3pm until 5:30pm. Community members can expect to see carolers walking around the local businesses on Belgrade Ave.

There will also be a parade at 6:00pm and kids activities such as face painting and games. cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee will be there as refreshments.

“The weather is going to be phenomenal. We don’t have as many activities outside, but the weather is going to be really nice for people to be going from establishment to establishment. So we really encourage families to check out all of the establishments that are on Belgrade Ave,” said Jolinda Grabianowski.

The Bells on Belgrade event will have all of the same events they had last year but the only change for this year is that they have moved the activities inside of the old Franzen bank building so that kids can stay warm to play longer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.