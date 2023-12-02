Retired Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor dies at 93

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Justice Sandra O’Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, making history as the first woman justice on the high court.

“She said, ‘look it’s great to be the first one, but the burden is that if you do a lousy job’ in her words, ‘if you do a lousy job, then there’s going to be no one after you.’ And I think she more than met that moment. There are now four out of nine justices are women,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

During her 24-year tenure on the high court, she was often at its center and was a crucial swing vote in divisive cases, including those involving abortion and affirmative action.

Her journey paved the way for other women involved in the justice system, specially here in Minnesota.

“She was such a trailblazer. And for those of us who were the first women in our jobs, I was the first woman, as head of Hennepin County Attorney and the first woman elected to the US Senate from Minnesota. You look for those people who paved the way before you,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

And in the city of St. Peter.

“I’m told that I’m the first female attorney in Saint Peter, and I certainly was the first female attorney in my firm and in the county attorney’s office. And so, you know, she she really helped forge that path to make it easier for those of us coming after in, in the legal system,” said Michelle Fischer.

Justice O’Connor’s nomination and confirmation by the Senate in 1981 ended 191 years of male exclusivity on the high court.

“I’m grateful for her doing that for us,” Fischer said.

The court said in a statement Justice O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

She withdrew from public life in 2018 after she was diagnosed with dementia.

Last year, Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought forth legislation with bipartisan support to honor both Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg with statues on U.S. Capitol grounds. It is now law.

