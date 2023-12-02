Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Retired Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor dies at 93

Her journey paved the way for other women involved in the justice system, specially here in Minnesota.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Justice Sandra O’Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, making history as the first woman justice on the high court.

“She said, ‘look it’s great to be the first one, but the burden is that if you do a lousy job’ in her words, ‘if you do a lousy job, then there’s going to be no one after you.’ And I think she more than met that moment. There are now four out of nine justices are women,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

During her 24-year tenure on the high court, she was often at its center and was a crucial swing vote in divisive cases, including those involving abortion and affirmative action.

Her journey paved the way for other women involved in the justice system, specially here in Minnesota.

“She was such a trailblazer. And for those of us who were the first women in our jobs, I was the first woman, as head of Hennepin County Attorney and the first woman elected to the US Senate from Minnesota. You look for those people who paved the way before you,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

And in the city of St. Peter.

“I’m told that I’m the first female attorney in Saint Peter, and I certainly was the first female attorney in my firm and in the county attorney’s office. And so, you know, she she really helped forge that path to make it easier for those of us coming after in, in the legal system,” said Michelle Fischer.

Justice O’Connor’s nomination and confirmation by the Senate in 1981 ended 191 years of male exclusivity on the high court.

“I’m grateful for her doing that for us,” Fischer said.

The court said in a statement Justice O’Connor died of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

She withdrew from public life in 2018 after she was diagnosed with dementia.

Last year, Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought forth legislation with bipartisan support to honor both Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg with statues on U.S. Capitol grounds. It is now law.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
Bells on Belgrade is back again for the holiday season and they are doing things a little...
Bells on Belgrade is back
With ice forming on many Minnesota lakes, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is...
DNR reminds people to stay safe on early-season ice