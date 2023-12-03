Your Photos
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide at Minneopa State Park on Saturday night has been publicly identified.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a landslide around 5 p.m. at the Falls area.

Police say they located Loso’s body after digging through the landslide.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The body of a 19-year-old was recovered Saturday night following a landslide at Minneopa State Park.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received just before 5 pm Saturday of a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls area and someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed. Emergency workers were able to locate the party trapped. They located a 19 year old male that was determined to be deceased once recovered.

This incident remains under investigation at this time and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information when it is available

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was assited by the Mankato Departement of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions, Minnesota State Patrol, South Bend Fire Department, Lake Crystal Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

