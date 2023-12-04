Attempted murder and assault suspect appears in BEC court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Good Thunder man facing nine felony charges in Blue Earth County, including attempted murder, appeared in court Monday morning.

Dustin Murilla, 34, was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping following a high-speed pursuit with Mankato Public Safety on May 30.

According to charging documents, the passenger in the vehicle had 36 stab wounds, six of which were life-threatening.

Murilla is also appearing on charges stemming from a separate incident which allegedly happened the day before the pursuit.

According to a criminal complaint, Murilla had threatened an 11-year-old child whom he knew personally.

Charging documents say the child told police that Murilla bound and threatened them with a knife.

Another witness had said Murilla was heard threatening to dismember the child over a two-hour period according to investigators.

Murilla faces charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and threats of violence related to this incident.

His court appearance was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.