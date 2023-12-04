Attorney: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin released from hospital

TUSCON, Arizona (KTTC) – An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin says Chauvin has been released from the hospital after being stabbed last month.

Chauvin, who is serving time for the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed 22 times by an inmate at a federal prison in Tuscon, Arizona.

His attorney said after a phone call with Chauvin’s family, they confirmed that his medical condition has improved to the extent that he has been removed from the trauma care facility at a local Tucson hospital and returned to prison custody for his follow up care.

Attorney Gregory Erickson said his family is very concerned about the facility’s capacity to protect Derek from further harm.

“They remain unassured that any changes have been made to the faulty procedures that allowed Derek’s attack to occur in the first place,” Erickson said.

Chauvin is serving time in a federal facility after being convicted of murder in state court and taking a plea deal for federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. He was sentenced to 21 years of prison time in the federal case and 22.5 years in the state case.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.