Attorney: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin released from hospital

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin appealed his murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd to the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, saying the district judge's decision not to move the proceedings out of the city deprived him of a fair trial.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUSCON, Arizona (KTTC) – An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin says Chauvin has been released from the hospital after being stabbed last month.

Chauvin, who is serving time for the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed 22 times by an inmate at a federal prison in Tuscon, Arizona.

His attorney said after a phone call with Chauvin’s family, they confirmed that his medical condition has improved to the extent that he has been removed from the trauma care facility at a local Tucson hospital and returned to prison custody for his follow up care.

Attorney Gregory Erickson said his family is very concerned about the facility’s capacity to protect Derek from further harm. 

“They remain unassured that any changes have been made to the faulty procedures that allowed Derek’s attack to occur in the first place,” Erickson said.

Chauvin is serving time in a federal facility after being convicted of murder in state court and taking a plea deal for federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. He was sentenced to 21 years of prison time in the federal case and 22.5 years in the state case.

