BECHS celebrates its annual Christmas at the Hubbard House

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Celebrating holiday traditions and educating the community: That is the goal of the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s (BECHS) annual Christmas at the Hubbard House.

The Hubbard House in Mankato is a museum focused on the history of the Hubbard Milling Company and its owner, R.D. Hubbard.

HYNES “It’s a wonderful way to understand the past and to understand how people lived and also to appreciate that some of these things are preserved,” explained Susan Hynes, who plays Elizabeth Cannon in Christmas at the Hubbard House. “The beauty of this is preserved in a time when things aren’t made like they were, back then, the whole house was built.”

Community members toured the house and participated in a scavenger hunt called “The Mystery of the Missing Mitten.” The purpose of the scavenger hunt was to educate people about how gloves and mittens were a part of society and their status back in the 1800′s.

“I like the history of Mankato because I’m a native of Mankato and so as a lot of my lineage, my parents, grandparents, great grandparents and great, great grandparents all came from here,” said Michael Schmitz, who plays R.D. Hubbard throughout the event. “I do enjoy history. I enjoy Mankato and it’s fun to share with the public what I know.”

Each room in the Hubbard House had an item from the scavenger hunt in it. The people that found the missing items received a prize from the carriage house gift shop.

WEIDES “Well, I’ve always wanted to come to the Hubbard house,” said event attendee Sandra Weides. “My daughter goes to MSU, so I drive past frequently, and I have been to the Biltmore House in North Carolina at Christmas time, so I wanted to see how they decorated here for the Victorian era.”

