Beyond Kato Living: Lakes on 1st

We stopped into Lakes on 1st in New Ulm, where longtime residents gather for good conversation and to reflect on how far the community has come.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Beyond Kato Living segment takes us to a place that’s been eagerly awaiting the completion of the Highway 14 expansion and boy, from North Mankato, it felt like we arrived there in no time!

You can find Lakes on 1st at 512 1st St N. in New Ulm.

