Carrabes details journey to MSU

The forward is up to four goals and five assists on the year.
By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is full of new faces in the 2023/2024 campaign following the hire of head coach Luke Strand in the offseason.

One of the players coming to Mankato via the transfer portal sat down with sports director Rob Clark to detail his journey to MSU.

The move is paying off, junior forward Brian Carrabes is up to four goals and five assists on the season.

