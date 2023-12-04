Chilly temps ahead of end of the week warm up

Chilly temperatures will give way by the end of the week with warmer temperatures on the way before cooling back off by next week.

Today will start off with morning freezing fog due to temperatures hovering in the 20s across the area. Despite light winds, the wind chill, or real feel temperature for most of the area will hover in the teens to low-20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy despite pockets of sunshine here and there as winds remain light and temperatures rise into the mid-30s by this afternoon. With the moisture in the air mixed with cloudy skies, stray flurries to a light flurry/sprinkle mix remain in the forecast through this afternoon into the evening hours. This could lead to some slick spots on roadways around the area so continue to use extra caution while driving around. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a stray flurry or two possible overnight as winds remain light and temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly rise heading into the middle and end of the week with highs in the mid to upper-30s on Tuesday and gradual clearing. Skies will become mostly sunny by Thursday as temperatures continue to rise into the upper-40s and low-50s for both Thursday and Friday this week. Winds will also gradually increase from light to breezy by the middle of the week, ranging up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Cloudy skies are projected to return by Friday. With clouds returning on Friday, there is a chance for a few flurries possible Friday night as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will return to chilly temperatures as highs dip back into the mid to upper-30s by Saturday as skies remain mostly cloudy. Winds will continue to be breezy reaching up to 20 mph at times with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will remain in the mid-30s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Next week will continue to drop in temperatures with highs dipping into the upper-20s and low-30s by Wednesday afternoon with winds remaining breezy up to 20 mph at times. As of right now, we are looking at relatively dry conditions through the start of next week despite a mix of clouds and sunshine.

