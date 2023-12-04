Dry, warmer than average weather will continue through the rest of this week and beyond. There are a couple of minor exceptions, however. The first is a weak system that will bring a few scattered light snow showers or flurries late this afternoon to this evening; the second will be a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry late Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb with our warmest days of the week being Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday when high temps climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. Some places could find themselves in record temperature territory later this week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are tracking a system that will have the potential to bring some scattered light snow showers from late this afternoon through this evening. Snow chances are a little better west of the Mankato area, but I don’t expect much more than a dusting.

Tonight will be cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible, especially west of Mankato. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s overnight, and the moisture in the fog could freeze on roads causing them to become slippery. If you’re traveling tonight, be prepared for a few unexpected slippery spots.

The system responsible for light snow on Monday afternoon and evening will bring slightly cooler air into the region on Tuesday. Tuesday will be cloudy in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon and highs only reaching the mid 30s.

Temps will start to climb on Wednesday which will be partly cloudy and a little breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the low 50s. Friday will still be nice with slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another cold front will move across the region Friday night, bringing a slight chance of scattered light rain or snow showers. Behind the front, it will be a bit cooler for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Our dry weather pattern will continue and temperatures will remain around or slightly above average into next week.

