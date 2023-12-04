Hy-Vee. Hormel Foods, first responders partner to give away 5,000 hams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announces its annual partnership with Hormel Foods, food pantries, and local first responders to give away 5,000 hams. This initiative is part of Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays program and will provide 25,000 meals to those in need. The hams will be distributed to families at a series of giveaway events scheduled across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region by Hy-Vee employees, local first responders and food pantry volunteers.

“Food insecurity is a very real concern that affects many of our neighbors and customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “With the support of our partner, Hormel Foods, we can give back and help make this holiday season a little brighter for those who may be struggling.”

Throughout the last six years, Hy-Vee and Hormel have partnered to provide more than 26,000 Hormel Cure 81 ® hams to those in need.

There are ten giveaways scheduled this month where hams will be available via drive-thru or walk-up, depending on location.

“Hormel Foods is proud to continue our partnership with Hy-Vee to support hunger relief efforts in our community locations,” said Katie Lynch, Hormel® Cure 81® brand manager at Hormel Foods. “Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays and our Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program have made the opportunity for families in need to enjoy a delicious holiday meal a reality.”

Hams for the Holidays will be coming to North Mankato Monday Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Belgrade United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman Street.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.