Iron Rangers honor 30th anniversary of deadly plane crash

A ceremony was held at the Range Reginal Airport to honor the lives lost on December 1, 1993.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - On December 1st, 1993, Northwest Airlink Flight 5719 crashed during its final approach to the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport. All of the plane’s 18 occupants died that night.

Many Iron Rangers remember the moment they heard about Flight 5719.

“Ten after ten that evening I received a phone call. All that people were aware of was the fact the plane was missing,” Steve Breitbarth said.

Breitbarth is a St. Louis County Chaplain. He was sent to Hibbing that night to provide support.

Family and friends gathered at a local church and waited to hear more.

Around midnight, the airport manager delivered tragic news. All sixteen passengers and two pilots had perished in a crash.

“Whenever something like this happens in a small community like Hibbing, everybody knows somebody, everybody is affected,” St. Louis County Chaplain John Petrich said.

Petrich was also sent to Hibbing shortly after the crash.

On Sunday, Breitbarth and Petrich once again gathered with the Hibbing community.

A ceremony was held at the Range Regional Airport, formerly known as the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport where Flight 5719 was meant to land.

The names of the victims were read at the event, and officials offered their thoughts and condolences.

“Keeping alive the stories from the people that have died becomes very, very important, and that’s what today is about,” Petrich said.

